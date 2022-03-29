

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales increased in February, led by non-food sales, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales gained a calendar adjusted 9.4 percent year-over-year in February.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products, except for retail sales of automotive fuels, rose 22.7 percent yearly in February and those of food products rose 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuels declined 0.3 percent.



Sales of clothing, footwear and leather goods rose the most by 138.0 percent in February. Sales of non-specialized store selling non-food products gained 46.4 and those of retail sale of cultural and recreation goods grew by 40.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in February.







