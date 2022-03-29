The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 29
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 28 March 2022 was 955.78p (ex income) 956.06p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
29 March 2022
