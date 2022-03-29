FinancialNewsMedia.com: Global Alcohol Beverages Market Share Expected To Reach $390 Billion by 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The alcohol beverages market has weathered the effects the pandemic and will continue to grow in 2022, according to various reports. One report from Technavio on the global alcohol market said that the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted the market in focus, mostly in the 2020 and Q1 2021. However, with the introduction of mass COVID-19 vaccination drives in 2021, the market is likely to witness growth in the region through 2026. The report predicted that the alcohol beverages market share is expected to increase by USD 393.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. It said that the increase in the popularity of the craft segment is notably driving the alcohol beverages market growth. The report added: "The increase in the popularity of the craft segment is one of the key drivers supporting the alcoholic beverages market growth. The craft alcoholic beverage segment is gaining immense popularity among consumers. From craft beer to craft spirits and craft cider, the craft alcoholic beverage segment is making its mark in the market. Craft brewers are often small and independent brewers. They interpret and twist traditional/old styles to develop newer styles. Craft beer has a distinct taste and flavor that sets it apart from traditional beer. Thus, consumers who seek more product variety prefer craft beer over traditional ones. It is brewed differently and served fresh in cans, bottles, and kegs. These factors are increasing the popularity of the craft segment. Such an increase in popularity will drive market growth during the forecast period." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

Technavio added: "Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages is one of the key alcoholic beverages market trends that is contributing to the market growth. The global alcoholic beverages market has witnessed many mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. Bigger brands have been acquiring smaller and local brands to broaden their geographic footprint. In addition to this, the increase in consumption (especially of wine), low-interest rates, and alliances between distributors and production facilities are the major reasons behind the surging rate of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Successful M&A helps companies to expand their product portfolios and consumer base. Along with this, M&A also improves the positions of companies with their respective wholesalers and enables them to gain entry into new markets. Such factors are anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Expands Northeastern US Footprint. Agreement with New Jersey's Budweiser Distributor Northern Eagle Beverage to Cover Four Garden State Counties - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced an agreement with New Jersey-based AB-ONE distributor Northern Eagle Beverage to distribute SALT Tequila, Copa di Vino wines by the glass, and Pulpoloco Sangria to New Jersey'sBergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic Counties.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group commented, "This is another home run distribution agreement for Splash. Our relationship with InBev's AB ONE, the owner of Budweiser, continues to pay dividends for us as more and more high-volume distributors take note of the credibility that comes from our relationship with AB-ONE.New Jersey's Northern Eagle Beverage Company puts our three premium products on the shelves in 4 highly populated NJ counties. In fact, Bergen County is the number one most populated county in NJ and Essex is the second highest. Both Hudson and Passaic Counties are in the top 10, and it's worth noting that NJ is the most densely populated state in the US, so our products will be put in front of many, many new eyeballs which translates to more revenue."

Northern Eagle Beverage Company is an independently owned wholesaler and distributor headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey. Founded in 1993, Northern Beverage operates from a 46,000 square foot facility and services more than 920 off-premises accounts and more than 1000 on-premises accounts. Northern Beverage has won AB ONE's Ambassador of Excellence Award in 7 of the last 10 years.CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Additional recent developments in the markets this week include:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Form 20-F can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.ab-inbev.com) under the heading Investors / Results Center / Latest SEC Filings or from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) as of 18 March 2022.

Printed copies of the complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F can be requested free of charge from Issuer Direct Corp, The Investor Network, 500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 (AB-InBevReports@issuerdirect.com), +1-888-301-2501.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently announced it will release first quarter 2022 financial results April 25 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company invites investors to join a webcast at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors. Downloadable files, as well as a transcript, will be available within 24 hours after the call on the company's website.

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS, recently reported preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Although the Company has dedicated significant resources to the completion of finalizing its audited consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for inclusion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the required assessment of its internal controls over financial reporting as required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the Company has encountered staffing limitations, unanticipated delays and identified material errors in previous filings as further described below. As a result, the Company has filed for the fifteen (15) day extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 and anticipates filing its Form 10-K including its audited financials prior to the expiration of the extension period. Accordingly, the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results set forth in the linked PDF are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change and adjustment.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently announced it will report financial results for its full fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 28, 2022, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Garth Hankinson at 10:30 a.m. EDT, April 7, 2022.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-514-3623 and entering conference identification number 13727657 beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website, www.cbrands.com, under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's website under Investors and by selecting Reporting.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Splash Beverage Group, Inc.by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

Phone: +1(561)325-8757