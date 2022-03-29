Edesa Biotech Appoints Strategy Expert to Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced the appointment of Jennifer M. Chao to the company's Board of Directors.

"Ms. Chao's appointment to our Board comes at an exciting time as we prepare for the most meaningful milestones yet in our clinical programs. Her extensive experience in the life science sector and capital markets will be a valuable resource to Edesa and its shareholders," said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa.

Ms. Chao has more than 25 years of experience in the biotech and life sciences industries focused primarily on finance and corporate strategy. She is the founder of CoreStrategies Management, LLC, which provides corporate and financial consulting to biotech and life sciences companies. Ms. Chao currently serves as a Board Director of Endo International plc. and is a member of its Audit Committee and Compliance Committee. Prior to joining Endo, Ms. Chao served as a Director (since 2015) and as Board Chair (since October 2019) of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. until its acquisition by Endo. In addition, since March 2022, she has been a board member of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. and serves as Chair of Cardiol's Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

Previously, Ms. Chao was Managing Director and Senior Lead Biotechnology Securities Analyst at Deutsche Bank. She was also a Managing Director and Senior Lead Biotechnology Analyst at RBC Capital Markets and a Senior Analyst in Biotechnology at Leerink Swann & Co. Ms. Chao was a research fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School as a recipient of the BioMedical Research Career Award. She received her BA in Politics and Greek Classics from New York University.

"I am looking forward to working with the Board of Directors and the Edesa team in supporting Edesa's strategic outlook for advancing important new treatments in the fields of immunotherapy and inflammatory disease, as the company continues to further its corporate, regulatory and commercial strategy," said Ms. Chao.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among Covid-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the company's current and future market opportunities; the company's belief that it is approaching the most meaningful milestones to date in its clinical programs; the company's belief that Ms. Chao's expertise will be a valuable resource to the company and its shareholders; and the timing and plans regarding the company's clinical studies and commercialization activities. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as Covid-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Gary Koppenjan

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

(805) 488-2800 ext. 150

investors@edesabiotech.com

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech

