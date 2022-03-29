Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market size worth $ 12.06 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 16.68% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Umbilical cord blood stem cells have the potential to treat chronic diseases and some rare diseases effectively, huge investment from market players to develop cost effective treatment are the crucial factors driving the growth of the market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market" By Product Type (Stem Cell Transplant, Autologous Transplant, Allogenic Transplant), By Distribution Channel (Therapeutics Service Companies, Private and Government Research Institutes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market size was valued at USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.06 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.68% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market"

Global Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market Overview

The approaches of cord blood stem cells are rising at a faster pace than other stem cell techniques due to its efficient and cost-effective treatment process. Umbilical cord blood (UCB) is rich in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and is an attractive alternative to harvesting HSCs from bone marrow or when mobilized into the peripheral blood. One of the most appealing attributes of UCB is that it can be banked for future use and hence provides an off-the-shelf solution for patients in urgent need of a transplantation A momentous increase in chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, blood disease, immune disease, metabolic disease, etc. has increased the need for a cost-effective and efficient way of treatment.

However, umbilical cord blood stem cells have the potential to treat these chronic diseases effectively is the crucial factor driving the growth of the Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market. Besides, the lab values for white blood cell and platelet production take a longer time to increase after umbilical cord blood stem cell transplants as compared to bone marrow stem cell transplants. It is anticipated that this factor may hamper the growth of the market. The charge of stem cell treatment has a significant impact on the growth of the market in developed countries.

Key Developments

In January 2022 , Pluristem Therapeutics a leading biotechnology company announced the launch of an innovative collaboration with Tnuva Group ("Tnuva Group" or "Tnuva"), Israel's largest food producer, (together, "Parties") to develop, manufacture and commercialize cultured cell-based products for the food industry.

In April 2019 , Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Announces the Closing of Acquisition by Smith & Nephew plc through the consummation of a merger of Osiris with and into an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith & Nephew (the "Subsidiary").

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cytori Therapeutics, Mesoblast, NeoStem, Opexa Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Osiris Therapeutics, Pluristem Therapeutics, Advanced Cell Technology, Athersys and California Stem Cell among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market On the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Industrial Robotic Motors Market, By Product Type

Stem Cell Transplant



Autologous Transplant



Allogenic Transplant



Transplant Medicine



Regenerative Medicine



Others

Industrial Robotic Motors Market, By Distribution Channel

Therapeutics Service Companies



Private and Government Research Institutes



Academic Institutes



Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies



Public and Private Cord Blood Banks



Others

Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Stem Cell Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

