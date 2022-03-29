BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starry, Inc. (the "Company" or "Starry")?, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today became a publicly listed company trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") with its Class A common stock under the new ticker symbol "STRY." Starry completed the previously announced transaction with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. on March 29, 2022.

Starry's executive management team and co-founding team were on-hand for the ringing of the opening bell at NYSE on March 29, 2022, to celebrate the company's public listing.

" Starry was founded with a singular mission: to transform how broadband networks were built so that we could meaningfully improve people's lives with faster, better, more affordable internet access," said Chet Kanojia, co-founder and CEO of Starry. " Today marks the next chapter in Starry's journey. I'm deeply proud of our team and the company we have built."

Starry believes broadband is essential and is committed to delivering on its mission - offering customers a superior internet service that is fast, reliable, uncapped and competitively-priced, while also working to improve digital access and equity. Starry has successfully deployed its gigabit network in six U.S. cities including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Denver, and Columbus, OH - covering more than 5.3 million households. As a publicly listed company, Starry intends to further develop its offerings and expand its network to bring better broadband to more Americans.

Starry's executive leadership team spans decades of experience across a diverse set of technology and telecommunications companies and includes:

Chaitanya "Chet" Kanojia, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Lipowski, co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Alex Moulle-Berteaux, co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

Komal Misra, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President

Virginia Lam Abrams, co-Founder and Executive Vice President, Government Affairs & Strategic Advancement

William Lundregan, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President

Jeremy MacKechnie, Executive Vice President, Head of People and Customer Experience

Brian Regan, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Chief of Staff

Starry's new Board of Directors likewise delivers diverse breadth of industry expertise and consists of:

Chet Kanojia, Chairman of the Board, co-founder and CEO of Starry

Amish Jani, Founder and Partner at FirstMark Capital

Jim Chiddix, former Chairman and CEO of OpenTV Corp.

Elizabeth Graham, Chief Operating Officer of Indigo

Rob Nabors, Director of North America for the Gates Foundation

To learn more about Starry, visit starry.com.

About Starry

At Starry, ("Starry") (NYSE: STRY), we believe the future is built on connectivity and that connecting people and communities to high-speed, broadband internet should be simple and affordable. Using our innovative, wideband hybrid-fiber fixed wireless technology, Starry is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home without bundles, data caps, or long-term contracts. Starry is a different kind of internet service provider. We're building a platform for the future by putting our customers first, protecting their privacy, ensuring access to an open and neutral net, and making affordable connectivity and digital equity a priority. Headquartered in Boston, Starry is currently available in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Denver and Columbus, OH.

About FirstMark

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. ("FirstMark") was formed as a special purpose acquisition company with the mission of driving long-term value creation by actively supporting the next generation of iconic public companies. FirstMark's team was comprised of a team of seasoned investors and industry executives with an extensive track record of identifying transformative trends across innovative subsectors of technology. Notably, FirstMark's management team was composed of the founders and executives of FirstMark Capital, a prominent technology venture capital firm founded in 2008 with $2.3 billion in total capital commitments, which has backed entrepreneurs that have created leading companies, many valued at over a billion dollars.

