PAO Severstal: Update on the situation regarding the coupon payment for the Eurobond 2024

Update on the situation regarding the coupon payment for the Eurobond 2024

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) informs that further to our latest disclosure dated 23 March 2022 regarding the pending interest payment on the loan relating to Loan Participation Notes due 2024 (LPN) issued by Steel Capital S.A. (the "Issuer") in the amount of USUSD12,6 mln, on 28 March 2022 Severstal filed license applications with the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

These applications request that OFAC grant specific licenses authorizing, to the extent such authorization is required under US sanctions, the financial institutions and other parties involved in the LPN program to resume normal processing of payments that are or become due under the LPN program. This would include the release of the funds that have previously been blocked by Citibank N.A. and the transfer of those funds together with the remainder of the interest due to the Issuer to the latter's bank account with the Paying Agent (Citibank, N.A., London Branch), and the normal onward payment of those funds on behalf of the Issuer towards the holders of the LPN.

Mindful of the urgency of the matter we have requested that OFAC consider our application on an expedited basis.

Severstal will keep all interested parties informed of the progress of the license applications with OFAC.

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

