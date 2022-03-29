- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse says Credit Suisse Life Bermuda intends to appeal Bermuda court decision.
- • Bermuda Supreme Court issued judgment against a local life insurance subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Life Bermuda
- • The judgment relates to life insurance policies of one client of Credit Suisse Life Bermuda
- • The life insurance subsidiary has been closed to new business and in wind-down for more than seven years and has no other material business that will be affected by this judgment, the bank said
- • Credit Suisse said on March 23 that the judgment potentially totaling in excess of USD 500 million and that Credit Suisse had previously taken reserves against this matter and intended to pursue all available legal actions
- • Today's statement did not give more details on the court's decision
