Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that the trading in the subscription rights (LOGI TR B, ISIN code SE0017767551, order book ID 253314) of Logistea AB shall be resumed on March 30 with normal opening procedure. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB