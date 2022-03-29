The International Renewable Energy Agency's latest global outlook has spelled out just how 'woefully' far the world is from capping temperature rises at 1.5C, and lamented: 'The stimulus and recovery efforts associated with the pandemic have also proved a missed opportunity.'The world will need 5.2TW of solar power generation capacity by 2030, and 14TW by mid century, to have any chance of limiting global average temperature rises this century to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) said today. The Abu Dhabi-based international body launched the latest edition ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...