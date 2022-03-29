Big numbers from polysilicon and cell maker Tongwei and the latest government statistics indicate the nation is in the midst of a flood of solar capacity additions at the moment.Polysilicon and solar cell maker Tongwei has estimated it will generate revenue of RMB4.9-5.2 billion (US$769-816 million) in the first three months of this year thanks to booming solar installation figures and product price rises. The performance, which would be around six times better than the numbers posted for the same stage of last year, offer further evidence of the Chinese, early-year solar rush which the National ...

