Content Delivery Network Market worth $34.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Content Delivery Network Market by Component (Solutions (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, Cloud Security) and Services), Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Provider Type, Application Area and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Content Delivery Network Market size to grow from USD 19.2 billion in 2022 to USD 34.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. Content delivery network is an interconnected system of computers on the internet that provides web content rapidly to numerous users by duplicating or caching the content on multiple servers and directing the content to users on distance. CDN is used to serve content to end-users with high availability and high performance. CDNs are used by a large portion of the internet content today, including web objects (text, graphics, and scripts), downloadable objects (media files, software, documents), applications (eCommerce, portals), real-time streaming data, on-demand streaming media, and social networks. When an end-user requests a specific web page, video, or file, the server closest to that user is dynamically determined and is used to deliver the content to that user, thereby increasing the speed of delivery. Content may be replicated on hundreds or thousands of servers to provide identical content to as many users as possible, even during peak usage.

The solutions to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the Content Delivery Network Market by component, the solutions are expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security. Nowadays, the maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet is consumed through CDN. Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations. The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks. Moreover, the availability of low-cost bandwidth has made the internet accessible to every individual, dramatically changing the data consumption trend. Furthermore, social media and mobile apps have extensively added to the overall data consumption. Organizations leverage social media to post their videos and non-video content and publish ads and banners on third-party sites. Organizations use an appropriate CDN solution to deliver their content to the target customers with a better QoE.

Dynamic content is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

By Content type, dynamic content is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Dynamic content can also be termed streaming media. This content changes on a real-time basis and can be live, such as live sports, news broadcast, concerts, and on-demand, wherein the encoded data is stored in a streaming media server and is made available on request from the client. Different content types can be requested in on-demand content, such as audio, video, and music clips. Dynamic content majorly refers to web content that changes based on the user's behavior, preferences, and interests.

P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Provider Type, P2P CDN is expected to have a higher growth rate. The P2P CDN solution comprises large numbers of ad-hoc connections that connect the delivery nodes of digital content. Unlike the traditional CDN segment, the P2P CDN segment consumes more bandwidth and develops diverse connectivity between servers in a network. The P2P CDN solution is deployed at the end of the delivery chain, at the client's side. The P2P CDN also uses the peer's bandwidth, which reduces the network cost for content providers. If the content is not available on the peer's computer, the cache server is expected to deliver the content.

Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Application Area, Healthcare is expected to have a higher growth rate. The healthcare services application area is one of the lucrative application areas in the CDN domain. This segment faces various technological challenges, such as a rising number of regulations and cybersecurity and changing customer medical service demands. The healthcare segment works on critical and time-based operating arrangements that require real-time data and instructions, which the mobile and system connectivity has made possible. CDN is one such solution that has benefited this segment on a large scale due to the high adoption of the telemedicine trend. Healthcare enterprises collaborate across locations for drug and medicine development and diagnostics. Physicians use portals to get in touch with their patients to follow up on their prescriptions. Health records are also hosted online, and even clinics use web-based applications to capture data from the research bodies.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global Content Delivery Network Market during the forecast period. North America mainly comprises the US and Canada and is expected to hold the highest share in the global CDN market. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which enable them to invest in R&D activities, thereby strongly contributing to the development of new technologies. Due to the early adoption of trending technologies such as AI and ML, IoT, and edge computing, CDN vendors are keen to integrate them with their business processes.

The key and emerging market players in the Content Delivery Network Market include Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Limelight networks (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G-Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK), Edgecast (US), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US). These players have adopted several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand their offerings and market shares in the global Content Delivery Network Market.

