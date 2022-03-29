UK climate tech business Levidian has presented a new device. Loop hydrogen has a typical levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) of around £2.27/kg, the company told pv magazine. Meanwhile, companies are considering investment in the Celtic Sea, Hamburg, and Galicia and Toyota has announced that hydrogen-powered engine performance has been improved to levels comparable to gasoline engines in just six months.UK climate tech business Levidian has presented Loop, a device which uses plasma technology to separate methane into its constituent atoms: carbon - which is locked into graphene - and hydrogen, ...

