Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares - Correction

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

29 March 2022

The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released on 23.03.2022 at 17:20.

The Company announced that on 23 March 2022 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.830 per share.

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase is 4,940,186 (previously reported as 4,920,186).

Total number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase is 41,541,570 (previously reported as 41,551,570).

As at the 29 March 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,541,570.

