Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Frankfurt
29.03.22
08:02 Uhr
0,030 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
29.03.2022 | 17:27
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, March 29

29 March 2022

Block listing interim review

Name of applicant: Anglesey Mining plc

Name of scheme: Unapproved Share Option Scheme

Period of return: From 17/09/2021 to 29/03/2022

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme at beginning of period: 6,500,000

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: nil

Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 6,500,000

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at the date of this announcement the total issued share capital is 248,070,732 ordinary shares of one pence each. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury and the total number of voting rights is therefore 248,070,732. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator of the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest or a change to their interest in the company, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact name:Danesh Varma

Telephone number: 07740 932766

© 2022 PR Newswire
