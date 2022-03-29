DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Vascular Graft Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.38%, Assesses DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per DelveInsight Analysis, the Vascular Graft market size is expected to increase due to the factors such as the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension and diabetes, growing geriatric population, technical innovation in product development such as the manufacture of coated vascular access graft with improved features among other.

DelveInsight's Vascular Graft Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Vascular Graft companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Vascular Graft Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Vascular Graft market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global Vascular Graft market during the forecast period. The leading Vascular Graft companies with their various vascular graft surgery products such as BD, Getinge AB, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Perouse Medical, CryoLife, Inc, BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Abbott, Bentley , BioIntegral Surgical, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, SCITECH., Vascular Graft Solutions , and others are currently dominating the Vascular Graft market.

, and others are currently dominating the Vascular Graft market. As per DelveInsight estimates, the global Vascular Graft market size is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2026.

by 2026. In October 2021 , Terumo Aortic obtained regulatory approval and the commercial launch of the Treo abdominal aortic stent graft system in Japan . The Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) the Treo device as the treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysms.

obtained regulatory approval and the commercial launch of the in . The Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) the Treo device as the treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysms. In August 2021 , Terumo Corporation received product approval from the FDA for their RelayPro Thoracic Stent-Graft System to be employed in the treatment of patients with thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA) and penetrating atherosclerotic ulcers (PAUs).

received product approval from the FDA for their to be employed in the treatment of patients with thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA) and penetrating atherosclerotic ulcers (PAUs). In June 2020 , LeMaitre Vascular, Inc acquired the business and assets of Artegraft, Inc. for USD 90.0 million , thereby gaining access to Artegraft's portfolio of biologic vascular grafts.

, acquired the business and assets of for , thereby gaining access to Artegraft's portfolio of biologic vascular grafts. In March 2020 , SCITECH received CE mark and regulatory approval for their vascular graft product SOLARIS which is a vascular endograft aimed at treating peripheral vascular disease.

Interested in knowing how the Vascular Graft market size will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Vascular Graft Market Growth Analysis

Vascular Graft

Vascular grafting (also known as vascular bypass graft) is a surgical procedure that reconnects blood vessels to direct blood flow from one area of the body to another. It is done by using vascular grafts that serve as channels for creating an alternate passage for establishing blood supply. Vascular grafts are categorized as big caliber, medium caliber, or small caliber grafts based on their size.

Furthermore, synthetic vascular grafts materials are used to repair or replace damaged or diseased arteries, to replace whole segments of bigger arteries such as the aorta, and to make stitching cuffs.

Vascular Graft Market Insights

North America is predicted to account for the largest market share in the Vascular Graft market among all the regions. This domination is because of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as peripheral artery disease and aortic aneurysms, rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, surging geriatric population, and increased focus on product development activities in the region, North America is expected to account for the lion's share of the Vascular Graft market.

Furthermore, considerable product development efforts in the area, particularly in the United States, contribute to the region's vascular access graft demand in the Vascular Graft market. For instance, Terumo Corporation gained FDA clearance in August 2021 for its RelayPro Thoracic Stent-Graft System to be used in the treatment of patients with thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA) and penetrating atherosclerotic ulcers (PAUs).

The FDA is regarded as one of the most attentive regulatory bodies in the world, and product approvals from the specific authority are highly valued globally, creating goodwill for products and manufacturing firms worldwide. Such factors also contribute to the regional expansion of the Vascular Graft market.

To know more why North America is leading the market growth in the Vascular Graft market, get a snapshot of the report Global Vascular Graft Market Outlook

Vascular Graft Market Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the Vascular Graft market is the increasing number of dialysis operations as the frequency of renal failure rises. Diabetes is a major factor that contributes to renal failure. Another important factor driving the demand for vascular access graft is the rise of aortic aneurysms. As a consequence of the increased prevalence of aortic aneurysms caused by a growing population of smokers, the endovascular stent grafts market is predicted to rise in the next years, eventually propelling the Vascular Graft market growth.

However, particular constraints associated with each types of Vascular Grafts, as well as potential procedural hazards and product recalls, may impede the expansion of the Vascular Graft market size.

Get a sneak peek at the Vascular Graft market dynamics @ Vascular Graft Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Vascular Graft Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Endovascular Grafts (Abdominal And Thoracic), Access Grafts, Peripheral Grafts, and Others

Endovascular Grafts (Abdominal And Thoracic), Access Grafts, Peripheral Grafts, and Others Market Segmentation By Type - Knitted, Woven, and Others

Knitted, Woven, and Others Market Segmentation By Vascular Graft Materials - Synthetic (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyester Vascular Graft, Polyurethane), Biological vascular graft, and Others

Synthetic (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyester Vascular Graft, Polyurethane), Biological vascular graft, and Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Vascular Graft Companies - BD, Getinge AB, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Perouse Medical, CryoLife, Inc, BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Abbott, Bentley , BioIntegral Surgical, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, SCITECH., Vascular Graft Solutions among others

BD, Getinge AB, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., JOTEC GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Perouse Medical, CryoLife, Inc, BIOVIC Sdn Bhd, Abbott, , BioIntegral Surgical, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, SCITECH., Vascular Graft Solutions among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Vascular Graft market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2026.

Which MedTech key players in the Vascular Graft market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Vascular Graft Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1 Vascular Graft Market Report Introduction 2 Vascular Graft Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Vascular Graft Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Vascular Graft Market 7 Vascular Graft Market Layout 8 Vascular Graft Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Vascular Graft Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

Learn more about the vascular implants and grafts available in the Vascular Graft market @ Tissue-Engineered Vascular Grafts

