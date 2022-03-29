Pressemitteilung der IuteCredit Europe:

IuteCredit submits mandatory takeover offer to minority shareholders of Energbank

Preparations for the election of new members to the Bank's governing bodies

IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, has submitted a mandatory takeover offer to minority shareholders of Energbank. Currently, IuteCredit owns 83,6154% of shares in Energbank and can ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...