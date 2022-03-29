Hibernia REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Holding(s) in Company 29-March-2022

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Hibernia REIT plc, 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): 1. Israel Englander 1. N/A 2. Millennium Group Management Trust 2. N/A 3. Millennium Group Management LLC 3. Delaware, USA 4. Millennium International Management LP 4. Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Millennium Partners, L.P 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 28 March 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 29 March 2022 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% and 4% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 0.000% 4.410% 4.410% 661,811,141 reached Position of previous notification N/A N/A N/A (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi Equity Swap Cash 29,185,755 4.410% SUBTOTAL B.2 29,185,755 4.410% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Israel Englander is the controlling trustee of Millennium Group Management Trust which is the managing member of Millennium Group Management LLC. Millennium Group Management LLC is the general partner of Millennium International Management LP. % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Israel Englander N/A 4.410% 4.410% Millennium Group N/A 4.410% 4.410% Management Trust Millennium Group N/A 4.410% 4.410% Management LLC Millennium International N/A 4.410% 4.410% Management LP 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 29 March 2022

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

March 29, 2022