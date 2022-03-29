Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on March 28, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the

shares (EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 28.03.2022 534,361 47.6472 25,460,811.85 XPAR 28.03.2022 110,000 47.6399 5,240,387.46 CEUX 28.03.2022 45,000 47.7639 2,149,375.73 TQEX 28.03.2022 45,000 47.7641 2,149,383.38 AQEU Total 734,361 47.6604 34,999,958.41

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

