NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Skanska (88/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Skanska AB (Skanska) held today, March 29, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 30, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Skanska (SKAB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055243