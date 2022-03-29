Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: 863784 ISIN: SE0000113250 
Tradegate
29.03.22
12:04 Uhr
21,890 Euro
+0,670
+3,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,97022,08018:54
21,95022,07018:54
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2022 | 18:41




Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Adjustment of warrants in Skanska AB in connection with extraordinary dividend

In connection with the extraordinary dividend in Skanska AB, all warrants with
Skanska AB ser. B share (SKA B) as underlying will be recalculated. The
recalculations will be effective as from March 30th, 2022. 

Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and
conditions for the warrants. 

Please contact the issuer for detailed information about the recalculation.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055265
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
