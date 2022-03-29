Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the "Company") today issued the PSH annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are now available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-statements/.

PSH also announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 AM BST. Although the States of Guernsey removed all travel restrictions on February 17, 2022, visitors to Guernsey are still advised to test before travel, and there are reporting and isolation requirements should one develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 while in Guernsey. The board of directors of PSH therefore encourages shareholders to submit proxy votes in electronic form. The results of the voting will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the AGM.

At the AGM, shareholders will consider the receipt of the annual report and the financial statements, the renewal of PSH's share buy-back authority, the re-appointment of PSH's auditor, the approval to disapply pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less, and the re-election of PSH's current directors.

The specific resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

