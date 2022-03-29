Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 mars/March 2022) - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. has announced a name change to Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on March 31, 2022.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on March 30, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 31 mars 2022.

Le symbole restera le même.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 mars 2022. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 31 mars/March 2022 Symbol/ symbole : EATS New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 27785T 10 0 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 27785T 10 0 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 27786R103/CA27786R1038

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.