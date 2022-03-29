

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $434.50 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $329.84 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $435.96 million or $3.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $2.13 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $434.50 Mln. vs. $329.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.36 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.28 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.38 - $1.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.525 - $1.550 Bln



