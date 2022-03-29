- (PLX AI) - PVH Q4 gross margin 58.3% vs. estimate 57.1%.
- • Q4 revenue USD 2,430 million vs. estimate USD 2,375 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.84 vs. estimate USD 2
- • Q4 EPS USD 5.53
- • PVH 2022 revenue projected to increase 2% to 3%
- • PVH 2022 operating margin will be approximately 10%
- • The Company currently projects that 2022 earnings per share will be approximately $9.00
- • Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 is projected to be relatively flat
