FDE (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, is proud to announce the results of the impact study carried out by The Faculty of Engineering of UMons (UMONS, Belgium), which measured the greenhouse gas emissions avoided thanks to the capture and recovery of abandoned mine gas (AMM) on the Anderlues concession, in Wallonia.

The AMM accumulates in the former mines and moves to the surface via the old shafts, before escaping into the atmosphere if not captured. AMM is mainly composed of methane, a gas with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) 82.5 times greater than CO2 over 20 years, according to the latest IPCC assessment report (AR6) published in 2021. The recent UMONS study quantified the methane emissions avoided thanks to the activities of Gazonor Benelux, a 100% subsidiary of FDE, on the Anderlues site.

The CO2 emissions of a city of 100,000 people

On the 5 existing cogeneration units installed on the Anderlues site, with a total installed capacity of 7.5MW, the capture of AMM and its use as electricity and, possibly heat in the future, avoids the emission of 808,000 tons of CO2eq per year. It equals to the CO2 emissions of a city of 100,000 people, equivalent to 2.7% of the population of the Wallonia Region1

The results of the UMONS study prove, once again, the positive impact of the decentralized energy circuits developed by FDE. Using the updated IPCC benchmark (AR6) over 20 years for the current FDE portfolio in France2, the Group's AMM activity avoids more than 3 million tons of CO2eq per year3, confirming the leading role of FDE in the European ecological transition.

The Group intends to continue its efforts in strengthening energy resilience and fully contributing to Europe's ecological transition.

FDE confirms its objective of achieving annualized revenue of 35 million and an EBITDA margin of over 45% by the end of 2022.

