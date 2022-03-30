Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today released its Net Asset Value ("NAV") and performance returns on its website, https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/weekly-navs/. The NAV and returns were computed as of the close of business on 29 March 2022.

PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 29 March 2022 was 57.49 USD /43.89 GBP and year-to-date performance was 0.5

Performance is presented on a net-of-fees basis and reflects the deduction of, among other expenses: management fees, brokerage commissions, administrative fees and accrued performance fees, if any. The performance figure includes the reinvestment of all dividends, interest and capital gains. Depending on the timing of a specific investment, net performance for an individual investor may vary from the net performance as stated herein. Net performance is a geometrically linked time weighted calculation. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal.

Pershing Square Holdings is releasing this updated performance information in connection with a fixed income investor update hosted by RBC Capital Markets.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

