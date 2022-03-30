Future Market Insights: Clinical Alarm Management Market Projected to Surpass ~US$ 5,920.3 Mn by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 32.3% For 2022 - 2029, Says FMI

Clinical Alarm Management Market By Component (Solution (Clinical Decision Support Tool, Central Monitoring System, Mobility Solution, Clinical Alarm Reporting Software, and Alarm Auditing Software) and Services), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Long-Term) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2029

DUBAI, UAE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical alarm management market is on a pace to expand by ~32.3% annually, through 2029. Heavy investments in the development of healthcare facilities and infrastructure has been radically changing patient engagement and experience in recent years.

2022 Market Value US$ 750.5 Mn 2029 Market Value US$ 5,920.3 Mn CAGR% (2022-2029) 32.3% Top 5 Vendor Market Share Around 25%

Increasing adoption of clinical decision support tools and real-time communication system, in view of rapid advances in healthcare technologies, are projected to boost the demand for clinical alarm management.

Key Takeaways from Clinical Alarm Management Market Study

Adoption of clinical decision support tools and clinical alarm reporting software continues to broaden in both developing and developed countries.

Clinical alarm reporting software helps in identifying nonactionable alarms that could be fully adjusted or removed, contributing to 80% reduction in ventilator alarms.

Clinical alarm management solutions - central monitoring system in particular has been garnering significant traction, as it provides actionable intelligence to respond to alarm conditions with appropriate patient care or device management.

FMI reports that demand for clinical alarm management in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is likely to increase at the CAGR of ~14% and ~11% respectively, during the forecast period.

As compared to developing regions, the sales of clinical alarm management solution is anticipated to be higher in countries of North America and Western Europe .

"With global investments in healthcare industry increasing at rapid pace, clinical alarm management is likely to witness high demand to improve workflow, lower noise levels, and enhance patient care. In addition, solution providers are preparing to expand their portfolios and combine their services with advanced technologies such as Big Data Analytics to gain distinct competitive edge," says the FMI analyst.

Key Players Eyeing Greater Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Leading players in the clinical alarm management market are constantly focusing on expanding their business across Asia Pacific. Increasing investments in the digitalization of healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing countries such as China and India, is likely to help attract different clinical alarm management solution providers to continue their businesses in these countries. Further, with a wealth of innovation on the horizon, clinical alarm management market players are set to release advanced solutions and services for the end users.

Zebra Technologies offers alarm management solutions, which can deliver more than patient event notifications and secure text messaging.

Incorporation of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector along with rising adoption of big data analytics has been leading to paradigm shift in patient care delivery. Rapid inclination towards value-based healthcare is likely to remain instrumental to the growth of the clinical alarm management market in the years ahead.

Clinical alarm management Market Outlook by Category

By Component, Clinical alarm management Market is segmented as:

Solution

Clinical Decision Support Tool



Central Monitoring System



Mobility Solution



Clinical Alarm Reporting Software



Alarm Auditing Software

Service

Consulting



Implementation and Integration



Monitoring and Analytics

By End-User, Clinical alarm management Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Long-term and Palliative Care Centres

Home Care

Others

By Region, Clinical alarm management Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Who are some of the leading companies offering clinical alarm management market?

Which is the leading end-user segment in clinical alarm management market?

Which region is expected to showcase high growth in clinical alarm management demand?

What are the key trends of clinical alarm management industry?

What is Western Europe market outlook?

