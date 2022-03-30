- (PLX AI) - SNP Outlook FY revenue EUR 170-190 million vs. consensus EUR 186 million.
- • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 10.5-13 million vs. consensus EUR 13.4 million
- • Both software and service revenues are expected to contribute to growth
- • Says EBITDA will increase at a higher rate than EBIT in absolute terms, mainly due to the amortization of intangible assets that were added as a result of the acquisitions made in 2021
- • The company aims to increase revenue to more than EUR 230 million by 2024
- • The EBIT margin is expected to increase by more than 10 percentage points by 2024 compared with 2021
