- (PLX AI) - Koenig & Bauer sees slight year-on-year increase in Group revenue and operating EBIT margin for 2022.
- • Medium-term targets confirmed: revenue of EUR 1.3 billion with an EBIT margin of at least 7%
- • Says buoyed by our good order situation - including in those areas that were previously more exposed to our customers' spending restraint due to the uncertainties resulting from the Covid 19 pandemic - as well as the good progress with our efficiency program
- • Says procurement situation will continue to pose major challenges for us in 2022 and the increase in raw material and energy prices will also result in higher material costs this year
