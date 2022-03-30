Regulatory News:

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or "the Company), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced the appointment of Joe Sanchez as Chief Revenue Officer and member of the Company's senior leadership team, effective April 5.

Mr. Sanchez will report directly to Marco Marlia, MotorK's Co-founder and CEO, and will play a critical role in driving MotorK's next phase of growth by adopting and implementing a cohesive go-to market strategy. Mr. Sanchez will oversee all revenue-generating activities at MotorK, including marketing, sales and customer success. With a proven track record in helping scale high-growth tech companies Mr. Sanchez will bring his significant experience to MotorK's revenue model.

Marco Marlia, Co-founder and CEO of MotorK, commented: "Joe is a highly regarded sales and revenue leader with an established track record of delivering results. He brings critical expertise, including in the SaaS and technology sectors, and will play a key role in shaping our go-to-market strategy. As a fast growing company and with Joe on our team, we will be able to better focus on continuously refining our product and pricing strategies while enhancing customer satisfaction. We're thrilled to welcome Joe at such an exciting time for MotorK."

Joe Sanchez said: "I am delighted to be joining MotorK and building on its culture of innovation and sustainable, long-term growth. Marco and the team have firmly established MotorK's reputation as a market leader, and I look forward to working together on initiatives that drive profitable growth, improve sales performance, and deliver superior solutions to all our valued customers across EMEA."

Joe Sanchez Biography

Joe Sanchez is an experienced sales leader with over 30 years of international experience having lived in Germany, the U.S. and the U.K. He most recently served as the Chief Sales Officer for Thomas International, a U.K. based leading SaaS platform in the predictive hiring space, where he restructured and managed a channel sales team that drove sales with over 50 partners and value-added resellers operating in over 60 countries. Mr. Sanchez moved to Munich from Silicon Valley in 1995, where he held various roles at Maxim Integrated as the company grew from $100 million to $3.5 billion in revenue, most recently serving as the worldwide leader of Maxim's Global Channel and Direct Sales teams. As Maxim rapidly grew its market share, he also opened and scaled multiple offices around the world.

Mr. Sanchez holds a bachelor's degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. He is based in London, U.K.

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and ten offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: Kemp House, 152 City Road, London EC1V 2NX3 Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005870/en/

Contacts:

MotorK Investor Relations

Etienne Jacquet

etienne.jacquet@motork.io

+33 6 22 18 39 09

MotorK Corporate Communications

Julia Leeger/Giles Bethule/Akash Lodh

MotorK-SVC@sardverb.com