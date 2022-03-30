Carnival PLC - ADDITIONAL MATERIALS REGARDING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS REGARDING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

MIAMI (March 30, 2022) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that Definitive Additional Materials (DEFA14A) related to executive compensation described in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement have been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2022. This filing does not impact our existing Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report disclosures contained in the 2022 Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement.

These materials are available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com in the SEC Filings section within the Financial Information heading of the Investor Relations tab.

