Homeowners who participate in a new Enphase pilot project will connect their home batteries to the US grid, sharing energy through Green Mountain Power's distribution system in exchange for financial incentives.From pv magazine USA The new era of the power grid may be characterized by large power plants and sprawling transmission lines, but also by local, flexible energy sources. This is the vision that venture capitalist Bill Nussey outlines in "Freeing Energy." He sees billion-dollar opportunities for innovators that can reimagine how energy is created, stored, and delivered. This new grid ...

