- (PLX AI) - Cargotec plans to exit Kalmar's heavy cranes business and starts evaluating strategic options for MacGregor.
- • Cargotec will focus on sustainability and growth in profitable core businesses Hiab, Kalmar Mobile Solutions and Kalmar's horizontal transportation business
- • Cargotec will initiate an evaluation of strategic options of MacGregor including a potential sale of the business
- • Cargotec's capital allocation priorities for upcoming 12 months are planned to be acceleration of M&A, research and development investments in electrification, robotics and digitalization as well as its climate program
