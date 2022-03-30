OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA hereby publishes its Annual Report for 2021 including the Corporate Governance Report, and its Sustainability Report for 2021. The reports are attached and available on www.akerasa.com

Aker ASA has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 924 22 106

E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA

Tel: +47 907 84 878

Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--annual-report--corporate-governance-and-sustainability-reports-for-2021,c3535436

The following files are available for download: