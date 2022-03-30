Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News“ erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
30.03.22
08:35 Uhr
82,75 Euro
+1,00
+1,22 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,0583,7008:37
81,7583,1508:37
PR Newswire
30.03.2022 | 08:22
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Annual Report, Corporate Governance and Sustainability Reports for 2021

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA hereby publishes its Annual Report for 2021 including the Corporate Governance Report, and its Sustainability Report for 2021. The reports are attached and available on www.akerasa.com

Aker ASA has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--annual-report--corporate-governance-and-sustainability-reports-for-2021,c3535436

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3535436/1556129.pdf

Aker ASA Årsrapport 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3535436/1556138.zip

aker-2021-12-31-no.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3535436/9d1f1bbb3b55bf7e.pdf

Aker ASA Annual report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3535436/83a6f58a7bbd2b66.pdf

Sustainability Report 2021

AKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.