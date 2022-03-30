SciBase further strengthens patent portfolio

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that its patent application: EP Application No. 18729063.0 has been granted by EPO in Europe. This patent is linked to the new measurement procedure instituted recently with the introduction of Nevisense 3.0.

In addition, SciBase was granted their first patent within the skin barrier area in Sweden in November. This patent named 'Epithelial barrier function' with application no 1851376-2, was granted by the Swedish patent authority and is seen as a positive indication that an EPO patent will also eventually be granted.

"An early focus on intellectual property from the SciBase founders provided the platform for our broad patent portfolio that now includes eight families and 69 granted patents. These two patents further strengthen our IP portfolio. The Swedish patent is also an important step in the process towards an EPO patent for the barrier application", says Simon Grant CEO SciBase.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):.

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

