Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: A2QBSP ISIN: NO0010890312 Ticker-Symbol: 3SA0 
Tradegate
29.03.22
18:54 Uhr
0,297 Euro
+0,002
+0,58 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.03.2022 | 08:46
97 Leser
Aker Offshore Wind AS: Notice of Postponed Annual General Meeting with Amended Agenda

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the recently announced contemplated merger (the "Merger") between Aker Offshore Wind AS (the "Company") and AH Tretten AS, a subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA ("AKH"). The Merger is subject to the approval of the Company's general meeting. To avoid holding two general meetings within a short time period, the board of directors have decided to postpone the Company's annual general meeting originally scheduled for 19 April 2022, until 4 May 2022 at 14.00 (CEST), and amend the agenda for the general meeting to also include the approval of the Merger.

Please find attached the following documents:

  • Updated notice of the 2022 annual general meeting, incl. proxy forms
  • Updated Board of Directors' proposed resolutions
  • Statement from the audit committee concerning election of new auditor
  • The Merger plan dated 30 March 2022, incl. appendices

All documents to be processed in the meeting will also be made available at: www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at: www.akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

No pre-registration is needed for attending online, but attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 3 May 2022 at 16.00 (CET).

Investor contact:
Tom Selwood,
+44 (0)7743 502455
tom.selwood@akeroffshorewind.com

Media contact:
Maria Lanza Knudsen
+47 484 42 426
maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--notice-of-postponed-annual-general-meeting-with-amended-agenda,c3535441

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/i/2-dsc01413,c3031252

2-DSC01413

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/af2434b5f309f4e1.pdf

AOW - Updated AGM 2022 Resolutions proposed by board

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/9c678034c99a6523.pdf

AOW - Updated proxy forms AGM 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/b2fab1379f857037.pdf

AOW - Recommendation on Selection of Auditor

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/b73e07ce1b05414a.pdf

AOW - Updated notice of AGM 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535441/84bdee85cc4a2b1f.pdf

Merger plan AOW

© 2022 PR Newswire
