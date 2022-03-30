Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
30.03.2022
Akastor ASA: Annual Report and Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA publishes its Annual Report, including the board's Corporate Governance Statement, and Environmental, Social and Governance Report for 2021. The reports are attached and are also available at the company's website www.akastor.com.

Akastor has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12, cf section 5-5, of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18618/3535265/1556005.zip

5967007LIEEXZXIX5468-2021-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3535265/bbcad00ad037927a.pdf

Akastor Annual Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18618/3535265/9d9c0ed268feb07e.pdf

Akastor ESG Report 2021

