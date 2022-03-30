Huble Digital: HUBLE DIGITAL ACQUIRES GERMAN HUBSPOT PARTNER BUBBLEBRIDGE

-HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, Huble Digital, expands its European business with the acquisition of Munich-based HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, bubblebridge interactive adding to its business entities in UK, USA, Germany, Singapore and South Africa -

LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital business & CRM consultancy, Huble Digital Group, has today acquired one of the top German HubSpot Solutions Partners, bubblebridge interactive GmbH, based in Munich, Germany.

bubblebridge interactive GmbH, joins the Huble Digital Group officially on 31st March 2022 and will bring the Group's headcount up to almost 150 people. Amy Dwyer and Anthony O'Connor,Joint Managing Directors of bubblebridge interactive, will join the Board of Huble Digital Group as Chief Solutions Officer and Chief Growth Officer, respectively.

Huble Digital Group was launched in March 2020 as a result of the merger of HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, The B2B Marketing Lab, and HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, MPULL, at that time, two of the largest HubSpot Software Solutions Partners in EMEA. Since then the business has grown significantly, becoming one of the largest HubSpot Solutions Providers worldwide, employing over 100 people and being the first to become accredited for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 security compliance in all five of its international business locations. Adding HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, bubblebridge interactive, brings together three of the most successful HubSpot Partners as one international team.

HubSpot Chief Executive, Yamini Rangan, comments, "We are delighted to see some of our key Partners joining together to establish truly international businesses that can better support our HubSpot customers around the world. Huble Digital sets a great example of how to organise and manage a growing international consulting business which is focused on supporting HubSpot customers, wherever they are. Congratulations to Huble and bubblebridge on this Partnership."

Chief Executive of Huble Digital Group, Bob Dearsley, comments: "Adding highly experienced and multilingual senior management to our Board, through a new CGO - Chief Growth Officer and a new CSO - Chief Solutions Officer, will help us to grow and scale our international business over the next few years. This team adds a good depth of German language support to our repertoire as well as strengthening our HubSpot support consultancy."

New Chief Solutions Officer, Amy Dwyer, comments, "Joining the Huble Digital Group will allow us to expand and extend our business in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). It will provide a broader range of services, as well as more in-depth HubSpot support to our customer globally. Huble adds more than 100 people to our team and the range of services we can provide in-house is now second to none in Europe!"

New Chief Growth Officer, Anthony O'Connor, comments, "Joining up with Huble is a giant leap for us into the future and the next evolutionary step of our company. I am so excited about being part of a truly international team and working with some incredible talents."

Revenues in the current year for both companies combined are estimated to be in excess of €10 Million and the Group is forecasting strong growth in 2022. Huble Digital Group supports more than 250 customers on the HubSpot Platform and also manages some of the largest HubSpot implementations in Europe and the USA. The major strength of the business is its ability to support businesses to the same level of care and with the same process and methodology in the UK, Europe, North America and APAC.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Huble Digital Group

Huble Digital is a digital business consultancy helping companies acquire, retain and grow customers through digital transformation, by providing CRM solutions and strategic consultancy across marketing, sales, service and business operations.

Accredited for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Security Compliance in each of its five international businesses, its 100+ employees work with larger enterprises across the UK, USA, EMEA & APAC. Huble Digital has +250 successful CRM implementations and over 10 years of experience in expertly steering its clients through their digital transformation journeys.

About bubblebridge

Based in Munich, bubblebridge interactive is an award-winning B2B marketing & sales agency and HubSpot Diamond Partner. bubblebridge's international team focuses on defining, implementing, optimizing and sustainably managing inbound strategies for businesses of all sizes on the German and wider European markets. Combining in-depth HubSpot knowledge with many years of experience, the bubblebridge team develops clever, creative solutions that help companies to achieve their goals, eliminate problems, generate and nurture leads and, ultimately, convert them into long-term customers.