A new deal between Fortescue Future Industries and E.ON will see the Australian company deliver 5 million tons of green hydrogen to Germany, the Netherlands, and multiple cities in Europe by 2030.From pv magazine Australia A new deal between Fortescue Future Industries and E.ON will see the Australian company deliver 5 million tons of green hydrogen to Germany, the Netherlands, and multiple cities in Europe by 2030. Fortescue magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has described the deal as "one of the world's largest energy agreements." He is setting Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) on a path to deliver ...

