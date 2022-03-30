Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXQD ISIN: FI4000266804 Ticker-Symbol: R0F 
Tradegate
29.03.22
21:18 Uhr
7,490 Euro
-0,055
-0,73 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3357,40509:47
7,3307,38009:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2022 | 09:17
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the Q1 2022 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release March 30, 2022

Publishing time for the Q1 2022 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q1 2022 interim report on April 29th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its Q1 2022 interim results, including a Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on April 29th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en, and later the same day as a recording.

The Q1 interim report will be available after publication on the company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year/2022

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 35504272#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 3333 000 804
United States: +1 6319 131 422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on March 30th, 2022.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
Media phone + 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie)


ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.