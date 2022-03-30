Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
Frankfurt
30.03.22
08:02 Uhr
1,690 Euro
-0,020
-1,17 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
RM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6601,74010:54
Dow Jones News
30.03.2022 | 09:31
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards 30-March-2022 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wednesday, March 30th 2022

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with DTR 3.1.4 R(1)(a), RM plc announces that, on 29 March 2022, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019: 

Director/PDMR  Shares Comprised in Awards 
Neil Martin   200,000 
Mark Berry    160,000 
Monique Louis  125,000 
John Baskerville 125,000

The options are exercisable in the period 31 March 2025 to 29 March 2032 at an exercise price of GBP0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria:

One hundred percent (100%) of the award will be based on the Company's relative TSR performance measured from the average of the Index during January and February 2022 to the average of the Index during January and February 2025. The Company's TSR performance shall be measured against the TSR performance of the companies (Comparator Group) within the FTSE Small Cap (ex IT) Index over the above period and must be at least at the median of a ranking of the TSR of each of the members of the Comparator Group. Vesting will occur on a sliding scale between median (25%) and upper quartile (100%).

No award can vest before 31 March 2025

Contact: 

RM plc       08450 700300 
Mark Lágler 
 
Company Secretary

Notes: 1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 27 March2019.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  152330 
EQS News ID:  1314919 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314919&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

RM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.