Florian Haasper of VCO Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of Virtual Competition Organisation (VCO) has been named "Most Innovative CEO in the Esports/Racing Industry" in the 2022 Business Worldwide CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. They do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but instead the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors, and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, as well as using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Virtual Competition Organisation (VCO) has positioned itself as a powerhouse in the arena of Esports racing competitions. Esports brings together the excitement, emotion, and passion of big sports such as football and NFL and is fast becoming a new industry in its own right. Revenues hit $1.1 billion in 2020 and is forecast to pass $2 billion by the end of 2022. The industry is based around players competing against each other in a myriad of computer games or simulations, leaving behind stereotypes and re-inventing gaming as a highly competitive and skilled activity.

The international Olympics Committee recently stated that "competitive Esports could be considered as a sporting activity, and the players involved prepare and train with an intensity which may be comparable to athletes in traditional sports."

Within this rapidly expanding sector, there are many stakeholders who have important roles to play from individual players to teams, to sponsors to the game creators, the event organisers and even the hardware providers. One such organisation is VCO, which combines the roles of game organiser, promoter, and content provider.

Since its first major event in 2020, VCO has been able to attract talent, sponsors, and audiences to the world of Esports racing in a way that few other organisations have been able to achieve. Innovative initiatives like the VCO SIMMY AWARDS or the all-new Esports Racing League (ERL), held on iRacing, Assetto Corsa Competizione and rFactor 2, proof the creativity and determination of VCO. Florian Haasper has clearly positioned his business as an independent company and promoter with a mission of growing sim racing into a fully-fledged Esports capacity. Florian explained that the future of Esports, and VCO, is bright:

"There will be lots of experimentation as different stakeholders try different initiatives and achieve their own goals. For us at VCO, we've got a clear vision and some ambitious goals and we're confident that we're going to achieve them all."

Further information on industry news, competitions, and leagues, as well as exciting video footage can be found on the company website - https://vco-esports.com/ - and on VCO's various social media channels.

More information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards 2022 can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers, and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

www.bwmonline.com