Bionical Emas: Ian Fraser appointed as EVP Clinical Development

WILLINGTON, England, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Emas, a global Contract Research Organisation (CRO) providing services to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, has appointed Ian Fraser as Executive Vice President (EVP) Clinical Development.

Ian will be leading the Clinical Development team across the global business and becomes part of the Senior Leadership Team, reporting to COO, Tom Watson.

He has extensive international experience in the pharmaceuticals and CRO industry, having worked for a decade at Chiltern as VP Clinical Operations in oncology development, and more recently, COO at Clinipace.

Tom Watson, Chief Operating Officer at Bionical Emas, said:

"Ian will be leading our clinical development strategy and be responsible for delivering operational and commercial excellence and is, therefore, central to our mission of pioneering the way life-changing medicines are developed and accessed for patients around the world.

"Ian's appointment continues our investment in our people and infrastructure during this exciting phase of international growth."

