- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell 2.6% after analysts at DNB said the company may cut its guidance for the fourth time in the past 12 months.
- • DNB cut its price target for Ambu to DKK 165 from DKK 235, but maintained a buy recommendation on the stock
- • Cost inflation for raw materials and transportation is likely to affect Ambu's EBIT margin, DNB said, forecasting 6.7% for the fiscal year
- • Ambu currently guides for EBIT margin above 7%
- • It is less clear to what extent the balance sheet is at risk in the event of another guidance cut, DNB said
- • However, in the longer term, Ambu has a good risk/reward, with the recently approved gastroscope looking underrated and with the potential for swift rise in penetration, the analysts said
