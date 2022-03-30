NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 29 March 2022 were: 765.13p Capital only 768.41p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 25,000 ordinary shares on 16th March 2022, the Company has 103,209,864 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.