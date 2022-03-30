DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.2217

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 379771

CODE: US37 LN

ISIN: LU1407888996

