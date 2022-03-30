Anzeige
30.03.2022
JCET Group: JCET Finished Strong 2021 Leveraging Innovative Technologies and Manufacturing Core Competencies to Provide Value to Customers

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 8.59 billion, an increase of 11.5% year on year. A record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 2.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 46.2% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.34 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 1.30 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.84 billion, a record high fourth quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.49, as compared to RMB 0.34 in Q4 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 30.50 billion, an increase of 15.3% year on year. A record high in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 7.43 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.7% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 4.09 billion, free cash flow was RMB 3.34 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 2.96 billion, a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 1.72, as compared to RMB 0.81 in 2020.

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in 2021 JCET achieved robust growth and historical profitability, with revenue of RMB 30.5 billion and net profit of RMB 2.96 billion.

In 2021, JCET further enhanced its international operations and management, integrated and improved the efficiency of its global resources, and strengthened the synergy among its global manufacturing operations. JCET's 6 factories are moving forward in tandem, and through lean production and continuous improvements in cost control, JCET's sustainable profitability has been further enhanced. At the same time, through diversified optimization and integration, JCET's supply chain is more robust and resilient. These all enable JCET to provide timely, sustainable, stable and high-quality products and services to its global customers.

Over the past three years, JCET's revenue and profit have improved significantly, and the company's operations and production have entered a steady cycle, with a long-term mechanism for stable growth gradually taking shape. The investment in fixed assets and forward-looking R&D is becoming stronger and more strategic. With last year's completion of the RMB 5 billion private placement, acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility and mass production of the new plant in Suqian, JCET has built up its capability to serve a diversified customer base, operating from a position of strength.

"In 2021, JCET continued to strengthen its level of professional and international management, and production efficiency was further improved." said Mr. Li Zheng, JCET's Chief Executive Officer. "At the same time, the company's advantages in technological innovation and our global production structure have been further optimized, thereby positioning us to achieve solid growth in our performance throughout the semiconductor supply and demand cycle. With the evolution from 'packaging and testing' to 'chipset backend manufacturing', the value of packaging and testing in the industry will be re-perceived and will promote the multi-party synergistic development of IC ecology, bringing new development opportunities for the company. In 2022, the JCET management team is confident that we will be able to continue our upward momentum and create value for our customers by providing the best products and services," continued Mr. Zheng.

For more information, please refer to the JCET FY2021 report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Audited)








RMB in millions


















Dec 31, 2021


Dec 31, 2020

ASSETS










Current assets










Currency funds







2,761


2,235

Trading financial assets







2,670


5

Derivative financial assets







5


8

Accounts receivable







4,271


3,846

Receivables financing







28


41

Prepayments







183


158

Other receivables







77


41

Inventories







3,193


2,946

Assets classified as held for sale







99


0

Other current assets







130


149

Total current assets







13,417


9,429

Non-current assets










Long-term receivables







38


42

Long-term equity investments







770


949

Other equity investments







418


430

Investment properties







93


96

Fixed assets







18,424


17,790

Construction in progress







661


866

Right-of-use assets







622


0

Intangible assets







447


526

Goodwill







2,023


2,071

Deferred tax assets







185


128

Other non-current assets







1


1

Total non-current assets







23,682


22,899

Total assets







37,099


32,328











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Dec 31, 2021


Dec 31, 2020

Current liabilities










Short-term borrowings







2,193


5,288

Derivative financial liabilities







2


0

Notes payable







579


513

Accounts payable







5,298


4,499

Contract liabilities







458


173

Employee benefits payable







1,062


858

Taxes and surcharges payable







235


109

Other payables







414


254

Liabilities classified as held for sale







45


0

Current portion of long-term liabilities







1,052


2,131

Other current liabilities







3


21

Total current liabilities







11,341


13,846

Non-current liabilities










Long-term borrowings







3,751


2,978

Bonds payable







0


999

Lease liabilities







568


0

Long-term payables







0


592

Long-term employee benefits payable







20


4

Deferred income







337


375

Deferred tax liabilities







82


124

Total non-current liabilities







4,758


5,072

Total liabilities







16,099


18,918

Equity










Paid-in capital







1,780


1,603

Capital reserves







14,984


10,242

Accumulated other comprehensive income







(281)


(83)

Surplus reserves







174


120

Unappropriated profit







4,334


1,518

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent







20,991


13,400

Minority shareholders







9


10

Total equity







21,000


13,410

Total liabilities and equity







37,099


32,328





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions, except share data














Three months ended


Year ended




Dec 31, 2021


Dec 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2021


Dec 31, 2020

Revenue



8,585


7,701


30,502


26,464

Less: Cost of sales



6,882


6,512


24,887


22,374

Taxes and surcharges



19


20


77


48

Selling expenses



49


50


194


225

Administrative expenses



299


350


1,042


1,037

Research and development expenses



326


252


1,186


1,020

Finance expenses



29


152


206


634

Including: Interest expenses



43


136


313


569

Interest income



4


11


37


42

Add: Other income



35


88


170


185

Investment income / (loss)



16


6


315


(2)

Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



(4)


(3)


281


(11)

Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



11


(5)


0


(4)

Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities



(12)


39


(12)


67

Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



9


1


23


(7)

Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(216)


(62)


(268)


(87)

Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets



2


126


32


168

Operating profit / (loss)



826


558


3,170


1,446

Add: Non-operating income



12


3


18


6

Less: Non-operating expenses



7


3


18


21

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



831


558


3,170


1,431

Less: Income tax expenses



(13)


17


210


125

Net profit / (loss)



844


541


2,960


1,306

Classified by continuity of operations










Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



844


541


2,960


1,306

Classified by ownership










Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



843


540


2,958


1,304

Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



1


1


2


2

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



3,544


994


1,518


231

Less: Extract statutory surplus accumulation



53


0


53


0

Cash dividends payable



0


0


89


0

Less: Other reductions



0


16


0


17

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)



4,334


1,518


4,334


1,518

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(120)


(308)


(197)


(505)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(120)


(308)


(197)


(505)

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



(14)


(40)


(13)


(50)

Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



(2)


(2)


(1)


(2)

Change in the fair value of other equity investments



(12)


(38)


(12)


(48)

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(106)


(268)


(184)


(455)

Comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss



0


0


(21)


0

Cash flow hedge reserve



10


(3)


2


(1)

Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(116)


(265)


(165)


(454)

Total comprehensive income



724


233


2,763


801

Including:










Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



723


232


2,761


799

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



1


1


2


2

Earnings per share










Basic earnings per share



0.49


0.34


1.72


0.81

Diluted earnings per share



0.49


0.34


1.72


0.81





















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Audited)

RMB in millions














Three months ended


Year ended




Dec 31, 2021


Dec 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2021


Dec 31, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



9,611


7,989


32,445


27,350

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



49


(42)


389


486

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



30


139


237


905

Total cash inflows from operating activities



9,690


8,086


33,071


28,741

Cash payments for goods and services



6,031


4,891


20,445


18,475

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



937


1,143


4,265


3,787

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



19


186


608


499

Other cash payments relating to operating activities



68


63


324


545

Total cash outflows from operating activities



7,055


6,283


25,642


23,306

Net cash flows from operating activities



2,635


1,803


7,429


5,435

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










Cash receipts from returns of investments



3,281


6


6,133


12

Cash receipts from investment income



20


9


33


9

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



10


253


271


318

Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units



0


56


0


56

Other cash receipts relating to investing activities



10


81


10


81

Total cash inflows from investing activities



3,321


405


6,447


476

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,345


1,268


4,358


3,330

Cash payments for investments



4,029


5


8,405


5

Total cash outflows from investing activities



5,374


1,273


12,763


3,335

Net cash flows from investing activities



(2,053)


(868)


(6,316)


(2,859)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










Cash proceeds from investments by others



0


0


4,965


0

Cash receipts from borrowings



2,524


5,775


7,153


15,725

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



(347)


0


0


0

Total cash inflows from financing activities



2,177


5,775


12,118


15,725

Cash repayments for debts



3,099


5,738


11,613


16,190

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



26


189


392


614

Including: Dividends or profit paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries



3


3


3


3

Other cash payments relating to financing activities



(166)


676


605


1,167

Total cash outflows from financing activities



2,959


6,603


12,610


17,971

Net cash flows from financing activities



(782)


(828)


(492)


(2,246)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(17)


4


(25)


(29)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(217)


111


596


301

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



2,980


2,056


2,167


1,866

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



2,763


2,167


2,763


2,167

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

