KM² Solutions Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Expanding in the Customer Experience Outsourcing Market through a Solid Acquisition Strategy

KM2 employs a mix of human expertise and automation to deliver rapid, accurate, and cost-efficient services to clients of all sizes

SÃO PAULO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the customer experience outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes KM2 Solutions with the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Company of the Year Award for its distinctive customer-centric approach and deep commitment to innovation. In 2021, the company leveraged a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies to achieve a revenue increase of 20%, cementing its dominance in nearshore outsourcing in the region.

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost.com/km2-2/

"In the past year, KM² increased capacity within existing countries of operation, specifically in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and St. Lucia," said Riana Barnard, Best Practice Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It recently partnered with private equity firm H.I.G. Capital to fuel its growth and expansion. This partnership enabled KM² to reinvest in its employees, embrace new technologies to expand its business lines, and add major US companies across multiple verticals to its client base."

The company's agents are well equipped to serve the United States market because of their cultural affinities and skills in English and Spanish. As a strategic partner, KM2 leverages its wide talent pool, nearshore facilities, and technical expertise to drive operational efficiencies while providing clients with business continuity. Even when faced with unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, KM2 ensured superior service delivery by adopting emerging technologies to address security issues and enhance productivity.

While KM² recognizes the potential of niche verticals and markets, it acknowledges the value of serving a diversified customer base and works with fast-scaling companies, medium-sized enterprises, and new growth areas. The entire organization functions as a single unit, prioritizing winning business and building true partnerships to create better products, processes, and outcomes.

"KM² complements its skilled resource pool with an array of automation and AI-based tools, allowing it to offer self-service and automate simple and repetitive transactions to decrease costs, reduce errors, and save agent time," noted Sebastian Menutti, industry principal for Frost & Sullivan. "Its focus on both customer and employee experience as well as its forward-looking business strategies are expected to help it expand its footprint and service portfolios in the Central American and Caribbean market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

About KM2 Solutions

KM² Solutions ( KM2 Solutions ) operates contact centers throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, providing outsourced inbound and outbound customer service contact services for voice, chat, email, and mobile. KM² Solutions provides these services to clients in financial services, multi-unit healthcare, insurance services, travel & hospitality, eCommerce, technology & telecommunications, home services, and other sectors. The company provides clients with a host of solutions, including customer support and care, telesales & retention, claims management & processing, appointment setting & schedule management, loan origination & verifications, back-office processing, and technical support. KM² Solutions maintains PCI DSS compliance, completes a SOC 2 audit annually, and has a Compliance Management System that meets the FDIC standards.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776300/KM2_Solutions_Award_Logo.jpg