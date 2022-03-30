iGrafx Positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Digital Twin of an Organization Solution by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named iGrafx as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) solution market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading digital adoption platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As the capabilities of DTO solutions like data ingestion and management, process modelling and visualization, simulation, analytics and reporting, real-time monitoring, continuous feedback & improvement, support for integration and collaboration, and a 360-degree holistic view are getting advanced, more industry verticals are utilizing it to create a virtual representation of the existing processes to improve business performance and their outcomes. It helps an organization's process leaders to analyze the needs and implement changes through new business initiatives. The DTO solution provides a virtual representation of real processes and gives an organization a competitive advantage by allowing process leaders to consistently update real-time business information like operational functions resource utilization and respond to change while meeting customer needs.

Effective implementation of a DTO solution helps organizations to accelerate the digital business transformation initiatives, customer experience (CX), and transformation, achieve operational agility and align the organization's vision and goals with its operational and functional goals. It also allows leaders to get analytical insights into the organization's operations by identifying areas of inefficiencies and helping in implementing solutions to optimize organizational processes.

Sofia Ali, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "iGrafx offers cloud-based business transformation and business process management platforms that empower organizations to achieve maximum performance by identifying and aligning strategies, people, processes, and technologies to unite the entire organization around delivering and optimizing business value." Sofia adds, "iGrafx's DTO solution leverages AI/ML-based prediction engine and integrated simulation for providing real-time insights and results. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) solution market."

"This report validates our leadership in the DTO market," said Veena Vadgama, senior vice president of Marketing at iGrafx. "The Quadrant team did a thorough analysis of the breadth and uniqueness of the iGrafx solution and spoke with our customers about their successes in this innovative arena. We can easily incorporate multiple databases, processes, and methodologies as inputs into DTO development. And it's only with the right inputs can KPIs be developed and realized. Our customers rely on iGrafx for DTO because we deliver every step of the business transformation process including linking strategy through execution."

